59-year-old woman killed in crash in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash In Tuscaloosa County Friday, September 2, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Alisa J. Swindle was killed when she collided head-on with another driver. Swindle died at the scene, according to troopers.

The crash happened at 5:23 p.m. on U.S. 43 near the 217 mile marker, approximately 15 miles north of Northport, in Tuscaloosa County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

