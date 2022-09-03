2 children killed, 5 others injured in crash on I-55

LawCall
Two children, ages 11 and 14, were killed in a crash on I-55 in New Madrid County on Friday just after noon. Three other children were hurt.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders rushed to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County on Friday, September 2.

The crash involved a semi and a Ford Expedition at 12:10 p.m., just south of Marston.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi.

Two passengers in the SUV, ages 11 and 14, were killed in the crash. One of the boys died at the scene and the other boy died at a nearby hospital a couple hours after the crash.

Three other passengers, two girls ages 13 and 15 and 30-year-old Tatrelisha M. Johnson, were seriously hurt. The 13-year-old was flown to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital and Johnson was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital. An ambulance crew rushed the 15-year-old to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Startisha M. Brown, and a 14-year-old girl were taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

All seven people in the SUV are from Memphis, Tenn.

MSHP said it is unclear if those injured in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

