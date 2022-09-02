VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver slams into Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue truck

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver who slammed into a Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue truck.

Officers said the driver crossed into the wrong lane of Hargrove Road just past the train station in order to pass the emergency vehicle.

The paramedics were running both lights and sirens on their way to a stroke patient at 6:38 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2022.

Northstar Ambulance was following the rescue truck and captured dash cam video of the incident.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a 2010-2014 Hyundai Elantra, according to officers.

Please call Tuscaloosa Police at 205-349-2121 if you have any information.

