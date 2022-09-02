LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

University of Montevallo rolls out virtual reality campus tours

An entrance way to the University of Montevallo. Source: WBRC video
An entrance way to the University of Montevallo. Source: WBRC video
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You might be familiar with virtual reality headsets used for gaming, but now the University of Montevallo is using these headsets for campus tours.

This idea came about during the pandemic. Since students couldn’t come tour campus in person, the university took campus tours to the next level.

Audrey Crawford, Director of Admissions, said she thinks something that was a positive effect from the pandemic was that it forced people to look at their virtual options.

“How people could access campus even when they couldn’t be here, this project was really almost 2 years in the making,” Crawford said.

Now that it’s launched, Crawford said it’s really taken off.

So far this year, about 18,000 people have visited the University of Montevallo through their computer, cell phone or virtual reality headset.

“Our admissions counselors will have VR headsets with them on the road this fall while they are out recruiting. If you see our recruiters at a college fair or at your high school or community college, they will have the headsets with them,” Crawford said. “They will have that option available for students on the spot as they are talking to them about what the university has to offer.”

They are averaging about 2,250 users experiencing the virtual reality tour per month.

Several other state schools offer a virtual reality tour including Auburn, Alabama and UAB.

The link to the Virtual Reality Tour experience is available at montevallo.edu.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident at I-59NB and Messer Airport
43-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle accident on I-59NB
Authorities say around 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block...
Authorities release identity of 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Leeds
Making baby history at Grandview Medical Center
Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history

Latest News

Dozens of Helena Police officers responded to the spotting of a Wisconsin murder suspect.
Helena safety ID program ensures children safety
Railroad Crossing Elimination Planning Act
Birmingham, Trussville join Norfolk Southern to improve quality of life around railroads
Shelby County deputies are taking over law enforcement duties in Vincent after the city council...
UPDATE: 2 juveniles arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old in Leeds
Source: WBRC video
UAB leads new Ala. maternal health task force