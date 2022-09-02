University of Montevallo rolls out virtual reality campus tours

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You might be familiar with virtual reality headsets used for gaming, but now the University of Montevallo is using these headsets for campus tours.

This idea came about during the pandemic. Since students couldn’t come tour campus in person, the university took campus tours to the next level.

Audrey Crawford, Director of Admissions, said she thinks something that was a positive effect from the pandemic was that it forced people to look at their virtual options.

“How people could access campus even when they couldn’t be here, this project was really almost 2 years in the making,” Crawford said.

Now that it’s launched, Crawford said it’s really taken off.

So far this year, about 18,000 people have visited the University of Montevallo through their computer, cell phone or virtual reality headset.

“Our admissions counselors will have VR headsets with them on the road this fall while they are out recruiting. If you see our recruiters at a college fair or at your high school or community college, they will have the headsets with them,” Crawford said. “They will have that option available for students on the spot as they are talking to them about what the university has to offer.”

They are averaging about 2,250 users experiencing the virtual reality tour per month.

Several other state schools offer a virtual reality tour including Auburn, Alabama and UAB.

The link to the Virtual Reality Tour experience is available at montevallo.edu.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.