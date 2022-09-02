LawCall
UAB working to better the fan experience

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are heading down to Protective Stadium for a Blazer football game this season, get ready for a new experience. UAB is adding a DJ in “Blazer Village”.

They believe the first game will be a wildly successful kick-off event. Their marketing teams have been preparing since the Spring Game to get Thursday night right.

There is something for the family in and outside of the stadium.

Your children will be able to get their faces painted and the first 10,000 fans in the gate will get a free rally towel.

They are updating the music playlists and they expect Protective to be rocking on third downs.

“We are expecting a really big crowd upwards of 30,000. Hopefully even maybe more. So if you haven’t got your tickets, go ahead and get them. Be here at seven o’clock tonight, but we are expecting a really great crowd. I mean Alabama A&M is not that far down the road. We expect them to come out with big crowds and really add into our gameday atmosphere. It should be a good time,” said Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Fan Engagement Leah Clayton.

