Taziki’s Street Gyro

Ingredients:

Char-broiled shaved beef and lamb gyro meat

Griddled pita

crispy potatoes

fresh sliced tomato

red onion

Taziki sauce

Directions:

Lay out the pita, add Taziki’s sauce, add tomatoes and onions, followed by potatoes. Finally, add gyro meat and wrap it up. Enjoy!

