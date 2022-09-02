Taziki’s Street Gyro

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:

Char-broiled shaved beef and lamb gyro meat

Griddled pita

crispy potatoes

fresh sliced tomato

red onion

Taziki sauce

Directions:

Lay out the pita, add Taziki’s sauce, add tomatoes and onions, followed by potatoes. Finally, add gyro meat and wrap it up. Enjoy!

