Taziki’s Street Gyro
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:
Char-broiled shaved beef and lamb gyro meat
Griddled pita
crispy potatoes
fresh sliced tomato
red onion
Taziki sauce
Directions:
Lay out the pita, add Taziki’s sauce, add tomatoes and onions, followed by potatoes. Finally, add gyro meat and wrap it up. Enjoy!
