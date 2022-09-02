Ragweed season is here!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bad news for allergy sufferers—ragweed season is upon us!

But there are several ways you can fight back.

For many of us here at the TV station, these allergies came on with a vengeance Thursday morning—and many of you can relate.

Mold and tree pollen are also out there right now, but ragweed is the biggest culprit right now.

The season typically starts revving up toward the end of summer and usually peaks in mid-September.

Symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, headaches, irritated eyes, and a scratchy throat.

Of course, many of these symptoms can sound like you’re coming down with something else.

But doctors say that if your nose and eyes are red and itchy, you’re most likely dealing with allergies. If your symptoms are getting worse and you have a fever, chills, and body aches, you probably have a cold or flu.

Doctors say the best way to ease your suffering is avoiding your triggers.

“If you really have a lot of outdoor activities, trying to wear a mask. That will be another option. And if you’re coming in and you just come home, you’ll probably have to wash your hair, and take a shower, and change your clothes. A lot of times if you don’t wash your hair at night, sometimes all the pollen in your hair will get stuck into your pillow, so you’re probably suffering a lot at night,” ENT Specialist at UAB, Dr. Do-Yeon Cho.

Dr. Cho also recommends keeping your doors and windows closed.

And you may want to consider wiping off your pets with a damp towel before allowing them back inside.

And of course, over the counter meds can be a big help during this allergy season.

