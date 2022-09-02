Northport mayor lending a hand to Jackson, Mississippi

NORHTPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County leader is doing his part to help the people in Jackson, Mississippi, deal with major drinking water issues.

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is collecting bottled water for a trip either Labor Day or the day after to our neighbors to the west.

At the time of our interview with the mayor, he had a pledge of around 300 cases of water ready to be delivered to Jackson, Mississippi.

Mayor Bobby Herndon says he suspects he’ll end up taking more than that based on the giving spirit of the community in the past.

Jackson is entering its fourth day with little or no water, all due to a faulty treatment plant, according to Jackson, Mississippi, leaders.

This crisis has impacted upwards of around 150,000 people.

Mayor Herndon is well aware the load he’s taking won’t even scratch the surface, but that’s not something he worries about.

“You know we take what we take. It’s all going to be a blessing to somebody. They will be grateful for it and it always blesses my heart to take it, but yeah, if it’s a truck load, I’ll drive myself and unload it. If it’s three trailer loads.. whatever it is.. it’s gonna help,” said Mayor Herndon.

The mayor is encouraging anyone who wants to donate bottled water to drop the cases off at his surveying office at 2728 Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard in Northport.

