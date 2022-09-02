LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart to commit fraud, police say

Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.
Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.(Alpena County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A man in Michigan is facing charges after being accused of switching barcodes of items at Walmart.

According to police, a store associate said they saw a man removing barcodes from less expensive items and putting them on higher-priced products.

The man is then accused of going through the self-checkout register to scan the items.

Police said the associate tried to speak with the man about the purchase but was told he had to go outside and check on his children.

Ultimately, the man left the store.

Police used surveillance footage to identify the man as Joseph Alexander, 36.

There were several incidents reviewed that began in June 2022, according to police, and more than $1,100 in merchandise was stolen in total.

Alexander was arrested and charged with retail fraud.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident at I-59NB and Messer Airport
43-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle accident on I-59NB
Authorities say around 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block...
Authorities release identity of 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Leeds
Regions ATM damage
Birmingham PD responds to 2nd attempted ATM theft in two days

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for Jorge “JoJo” Morales, 6, who was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old in Florida
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.
87-year-old has shot nearly 1.5 million free throws
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin addresses city issues
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin addresses city issues
Elkhorn corals have spawned at an aquarium. It's a historic step forward that someday also...
Scientific breakthrough could save Florida’s threatened coral reefs