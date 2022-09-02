LawCall
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Eliza Fletcher
Eliza Fletcher(Memphis Police Dept.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a woman who was abducted early Friday morning.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing in the early morning hours. Police found her personal items but have not located her.

Police say she left her home on Carr Avenue and was abducted on Central Avenue, near the University of Memphis campus.

Her description is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top and purple/blue running shorts and had her hair in a bun. MPD released this photo of her, seen running:

A photo of Fletcher as she was out running
A photo of Fletcher as she was out running(Memphis Police Dept.)

The University of Memphis sent an alert to students saying a woman had been kidnapped at about 4:30 a.m. on Central Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 7 a.m. when Fletcher was reported missing.

Police say the woman frequently jogs in the area and was approached by an unknown person and forced into an SUV.

The suspect was in a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Central Ave.

Police say Fletcher’s phone was found smashed and the phone and her water bottle were found in front of a home on Central Ave.

Friends say the woman they know as Liza is an avid runner and is a mother of two children.

She is also a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, where she teaches Junior Kindergarten.

Anyone with information about Fletcher’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist MPD.

Surveillance photo of the suspect's SUV
Surveillance photo of the suspect's SUV(Memphis Police Dept.)

