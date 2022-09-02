Jefferson Co. Coroner searching for families of 2 men who died

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating family members of two men who recently died in Jefferson County.

James Cleveland Harvill, Jr., 71, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive by his roommate in the the kitchen of the boarding home where they lived in the 1900 block of 19th Court North on August 25, 2022, according to the coroner. Harvill’s cause of death is pending but the coroner said no foul play is suspected.

The coroner said all attempts to identify and locate Harvill’s family have failed. He has multiple past addressed listed in and around Mountain Brook since 1997 and one in Mobile from 1993-1996.

Reginald Lakale Franklin, 60, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive by a passerby at 14th Street at 2nd Avenue North on August 26, 2022. Franklin’s cause of death is pending but the coroner said no foul play is suspected.

The coroner said all attempts to identify and locate Franklin’s family have failed. He has lived at multiple addresses in the southwest portion of Birmingham for several years.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

