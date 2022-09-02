‘It’s worth it’: Gardendale football managers’ selfless work helps fuel the Rockets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 Sideline is bringing you the Plays that Matter.

In addition to the touchdowns and interceptions, we’ll show you the people making a difference off the field.

This week you’ll meet two Gardendale football managers who make the plays that matter so their team has success.

Cade Caufield and Jake Bensko may not score the points, but ask anyone in the Gardendale football program and they’ll tell you these two are the MVPs.

Bensko and Caufield are the operations behind Gardendale Football.

“Anything coach needs us to do we handle it, lot of stuff,” Caufield said.

From setting up scoreboards, to sweeping the turf field-- to getting the iPads, headsets and live stream set up for the staff, this manager duo does it all.

“I said if I had to get rid of people I would get rid of two coaches before I got rid of these two young men, they do a lot for us,” Gardendale head coach Chad Eads said.

It takes long days.

“We didn’t leave till 2:45 that morning, that’s normally how it is,” Caufield said.

And hard labor.

“24 thousand steps last Friday,” Bensko said.

“When the game was over and I sat down I didn’t even know I have legs,” Caufield added.

But the sophomore said Gardendale is worth it!

“I just like giving back to the community, this community is really good, it’s a great place to live,” Caufield said. “I want to see Gardendale be good so anything I can do to help at the church or in the community, at the school, I’m always willing to give a helping hand.”

Not every part of the job is enjoyable. Caufield admits organizing jerseys in numerical order isn’t his favorite.

“You gotta do the things you don’t wanna do to do the things you get to do,” Caufield said.

Because the managers’ main goal is to set the football team up for success.

“We want them to be able to go out there and say we’re out here to win a football game and we are going to give it all we got,” Caufield said. “That’s all we want going through their heads on game day.”

And that’s always appreciated.

“They make you feel at home, we’ll just be talking and chit chatting, and its like you’re part of the team and you really are,” Bensko said.

Bensko and Caufield want to be football managers in college and no other place than the University of Alabama. Nick Saban - here are you two five stars!

