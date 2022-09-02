Helena safety ID program ensures children safety

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent, your child’s safety is a top priority. And if there were an emergency, police in Helena have a new way to get your child help, fast.

Police are going to be at the Helena High School football game Friday night, Sept. 2, giving parents a chance to sign up for the safety ID program.

It’s designed to cut down on time if a child disappears.

Helena School Resource Officer Jeff Murphy said the program consists of a camera, laptop, fingerprint scanner and a printer.

“That allows us to collect the data on-site, print out a copy for the parents or guardians,” Murphy said.

In just a few minutes, Murphy says parents can have crucial information that saves time in an emergency, when every second counts.

“Anytime a child is lost or missing, seconds are precious, seconds count,” Murphy said. “Being able to have this information readily available allows us to concentrate more on finding the person than trying to get the information together.”

Information like fingerprints, date of birth, medical information and medications are compiled, along with a picture of your child.

Officer Murphy said it’s not stored by police and is up to parents to keep track of.

“Once the information is collected, it is erased from the database. The police department does not keep track of any of this information,” Murphy said. “The only thing that we will keep track of is how many people participated. We don’t keep any of the information stored either locally or remotely.”

This program is open to all ages and can be really helpful in medical emergencies, too.

If you miss tonight’s launch, the Helena Police Department will announce on social media future dates for you to come out and get your child’s information recorded.

