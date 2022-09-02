Heating and air experts catching a breath after their busiest summer ever

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When we last spoke with local heating and air specialists, several were forecasting their busiest summer ever. In June, phones were ringing off the hook for On Time Service.

“It was the busiest summer we have ever had,” said On Time Service Owner Kerry Adkins.

Yet they were far from the only company who experienced a summer surge with thousands calling to ensure their air remained on.

“Summer came early, the heat wave hit real early and it hasn’t stopped in some cases,” said Terry Myers HVAC and Electrical Owner Terry Myers.

Both heating and air specialists say business is finally beginning to slow down.

“What really sort of drives that, especially in heating and air conditioning, is whenever the temperatures are extreme. So either really cold or really hot,” said Adkins.

Both Spring and Fall bring less chaos, but HVAC specialists say that is the best time to prepare.

“I know it is crazy to think about right now, but Winter is coming and so you start needing to get your system ready for that.”

So what can you do at home?

“Number one - you can make sure your filter’s changed. If it can’t breathe, it can’t heat, it can’t cool,” said Myers.

They also say the next few months could be the best time to have an expert check your system.

