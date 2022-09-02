Heart Gallery Alabama: Samuel

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Samuel, also know as Sammy, was born April 2009. He does well in school. He usually makes A’s and B’s.

He has lots of energy and is very inquisitive. Sammy also likes to read and show off his large collection of books.

He loves being outdoors and playing with dogs.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

