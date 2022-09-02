FIRST ALERT: Few showers and storms late this afternoon and early evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday morning to you!

Let’s begin with Three Things To Remember about the weather today.

Increasing Clouds

Highs in the upper 80s

A few showers and storms late this afternoon and early evening

Today looks to be a transitional day for us, as we say goodbye to less humid conditions—and give in to more average conditions for this time of the year. Look for humidity to begin building back in, with highs in the upper 80s.

There is a trough of low pressure to our southwest. That low is expected to begin moving to the north, bringing potential rainfall to our area for the extended Labor Day Weekend.

Our temperatures this morning range from low to mid 60s to mid 70s.

AccuTrack Radar continues to show a dry sweep for us locally.

Looking across the southeast, we can see the low previously mentioned—off to our west southwest.

The Next 24 hours shows clouds building in throughout the day, with just a few showers by late afternoon and evening. Highs should top out around 89-degrees.

If you’re headed out to a Friday night football game, or if you’re attending the Doobie Brothers Concert at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, you may want to take a rain jacket to be on the safe side—but we only have about a 20-percent chance of showers this evening.

Future Radar for this weekend shows showers and isolated storms building in tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 80s… the soupy air mass is expected to hang around for Sunday and Monday too, with the best chance of rain and storms developing in the afternoon to early evenings.

If you’re going to the season home openers for Auburn and Alabama, take your rain gear with you and pay attention to your First Alert weather app for lightning.

Our 7-day forecast shows most of our rainfall sticking around until Labor Day Monday, then tapering off a little for the remainder of the workweek, with highs in the 80s and lows near 70.

Have a great Labor Day Weekend y’all!

Mickey

