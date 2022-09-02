PICKENS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Helping Families Initiative (HFI) and the District Attorney’s Office for the 24th Judicial Circuit of Alabama have partnered together on a Community Impact Project for families.

The project is called Family First Board Game Drive.

The purpose of the project is to encourage the local community, businesses and churches to invest in youth by encouraging family fun with board games. The goal is to collect board games geared towards early childhood (ages 3-10) and gift every first grade student in Pickens County with a board game for the Holidays.

Benefits of Board Games in early childhood:

Enhance language, motor skills; hand-eye coordination

Sharpen focus

Healthy brain development, frontal-lobe development – strategy, problem solving, organizing, decision-making

Opportunities for learning: rules, guidelines, colors, counting

Values and fundamentals of teamwork, following rules, structure

Soothes anxiety

Builds relationships

Increases frustration tolerance, exercise taking turns and practicing patience, teaches respect

“Unplugged” activity

Board Game Ideas include:

Sorry

Candy Land

Connect 4

Guess Who?

Hi-Ho! Cherry-Oh

Yeti In My Spaghetti

Chutes and Ladders

Trouble

There is an account set up at West Alabama Bank to accept monetary donations to purchase games.

Donations for the FAMILY FIRST board game drive will be accepted at the following locations until Nov. 18, 2022:

The District Attorney’s Office

West Alabama Bank

Aliceville City Hall

Carrollton City Hall

Gordo City Hall

Reform City Hall

Pickensville City Hall

