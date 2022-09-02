LawCall
Board games
Board games(WWNY)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Helping Families Initiative (HFI) and the District Attorney’s Office for the 24th Judicial Circuit of Alabama have partnered together on a Community Impact Project for families.

The project is called Family First Board Game Drive.

The purpose of the project is to encourage the local community, businesses and churches to invest in youth by encouraging family fun with board games. The goal is to collect board games geared towards early childhood (ages 3-10) and gift every first grade student in Pickens County with a board game for the Holidays.

Benefits of Board Games in early childhood:

  • Enhance language, motor skills; hand-eye coordination
  • Sharpen focus
  • Healthy brain development, frontal-lobe development – strategy, problem solving, organizing, decision-making
  • Opportunities for learning: rules, guidelines, colors, counting
  • Values and fundamentals of teamwork, following rules, structure
  • Soothes anxiety
  • Builds relationships
  • Increases frustration tolerance, exercise taking turns and practicing patience, teaches respect
  • “Unplugged” activity

Board Game Ideas include:

  • Sorry
  • Candy Land
  • Connect 4
  • Guess Who?
  • Hi-Ho! Cherry-Oh
  • Yeti In My Spaghetti
  • Chutes and Ladders
  • Trouble

There is an account set up at West Alabama Bank to accept monetary donations to purchase games.

Donations for the FAMILY FIRST board game drive will be accepted at the following locations until Nov. 18, 2022:

  • The District Attorney’s Office
  • West Alabama Bank
  • Aliceville City Hall
  • Carrollton City Hall
  • Gordo City Hall
  • Reform City Hall
  • Pickensville City Hall

