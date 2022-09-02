ESL teachers in Pelham City Schools

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in Pelham City Schools say they are serving students speaking 20 different languages and English is their second language.

They currently have all of their ESL teachers but in case of growth they have the federal programs advisory committee that assists in developing their ESL goals and strategies.

Pelham superintendent Chuck Ledbetter said it’s about having teachers who know how to work with students who are learning a new language.

“It’s much harder to learn when you’re having to translate everything in your head from your native language to your new language,” Ledbetter said. “It’s a critical piece to move our kids where they need to move and yes there is a need but at the same time people want to come to pelham, so we have been able to meet our needs it’s a good thing.”

Ledbetter expects the growth to continue in Pelham and they are prepared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.