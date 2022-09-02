LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

ESL teachers in Pelham City Schools

Pelham City Schools will operate as a Charter School System next year bringing new things....
Pelham City Schools will operate as a Charter School System next year bringing new things. (Source: WALB)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in Pelham City Schools say they are serving students speaking 20 different languages and English is their second language.

They currently have all of their ESL teachers but in case of growth they have the federal programs advisory committee that assists in developing their ESL goals and strategies.

Pelham superintendent Chuck Ledbetter said it’s about having teachers who know how to work with students who are learning a new language.

“It’s much harder to learn when you’re having to translate everything in your head from your native language to your new language,” Ledbetter said. “It’s a critical piece to move our kids where they need to move and yes there is a need but at the same time people want to come to pelham, so we have been able to meet our needs it’s a good thing.”

Ledbetter expects the growth to continue in Pelham and they are prepared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Authorities say around 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block...
Authorities release identity of 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Leeds
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Multi-vehicle accident on I-65N in Cullman Co.
58-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.

Latest News

Authorities say around 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block...
Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed
Patton Creek in Hoover.
Jeff. Co. lifts No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover
Protests continue in front of VA Hospital
Protest continue in front of Tuscaloosa VA Hospital
Palarius Rodericus Calhoun
Man accused of soliciting a minor for prostitution in Jefferson Co.