LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Emergency officials respond to vacant building fire on Scenic Highway

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to a vacant building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street.

The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene.

The fire got underway Friday morning just before 4 a.m. at 8606 Scenic Highway, which is the site of the former Holy Trinity Christian Church, in the Scotlandville neighborhood.

Emergency officials responded to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin...
Emergency officials responded to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street.(Louciana Mims)
The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene.
The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene.(WAFB)

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the building is considered a total loss.

According to BRFD, no injuries have been reported at this time.
According to BRFD, no injuries have been reported at this time.(WAFB)

According to BRFD, no injuries have been reported at this time.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene.

Emergency officials responded to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin...
Emergency officials responded to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street.(Louciana Mims)
Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies are responding to a building fire at the corner...
Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies are responding to a building fire at the corner of Scenic Highway and Robin Street.(Louciana Mims)

EBR Councilwoman Chauna Banks issued a statement on the fire Friday morning:

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident at I-59NB and Messer Airport
Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident on I-59NB
Authorities say around 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block...
Authorities release identity of 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Leeds
Regions ATM damage
Birmingham PD responds to 2nd attempted ATM theft in two days

Latest News

Edward Leon Bush Jr.
Search for Mississippi murder suspect also accused in vehicle theft in Ala.
Protests continue in front of VA Hospital
Protests continue in front of Tuscaloosa VA Hospital
The Birmingham Police Chief says combatting violent crime is a number one priority.
Birmingham police working to lower murder rate across city
DoorDash is reporting a data breach of person information after a third-party vendor was the...
DoorDash data breach leaves some customers’ personal information exposed