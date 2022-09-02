Birmingham police working to lower murder rate across city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Murder rates are up across the city of Birmingham, with 90 murders so far this year, according to the City of Birmingham.

Birmingham Police said that Chief Scott Thurmond and the U.S. Attorney’s office are working together to try and get stronger charges and faster convictions.

Murder rates are up nearly 29% across the city of Birmingham. According to the city’s weekly crime stats, this time last year, there were 70 homicides. But, this year, they have already worked 91.

“This is definitely something that we are pursuing heavily,” Fitzgerald said.

But it’s not just murder, car thefts are up 16% compared to last year. BPD said they’ve recovered more than 240 cars this year, some with help from the Real Time Crime Center.

“Since opening day, the Real Time Crime Center has helped us recovering stolen vehicles at a very high rate, as opposed to what we’ve done in the past.”

City data shows that all violent crime total is down 21% right now, including aggravated assaults’ and robberies.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said they’re working with federal prosecutors to get stronger charges and faster convictions.

“We have the U.S. Attorney’s office who has helped us tremendously this year,” he said. “Our Chief Scott Thurmond has a great partnership with our federal partners. If there are any federal offenses committed, we know we have their partnership. They are going to step in and we are going to enhance not only charges from the state level, but we are going to work to get charges from the federal level as well.”

Fitzgerald said federal charges can help the city keep repeat offenders off the streets and lower violent crime.

“We have had cases that the federal government has picked up, and they were able to progress a lot quicker than our partners on the state side as far as getting someone convicted,” he said.

City weekly data shows that Birmingham Police have gotten more than 1,300 guns off the streets so far this year, but that’s actually more than 500 less than this time last year. The department recovered more than 25 guns just this past week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.