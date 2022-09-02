Birmingham PD: Death investigation happening on Arkadelphia Rd.
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person is confirmed dead after an incident on Arkadelphia Rd according to Birmingham Police.
It happened Friday evening sometime around 5 p.m.
Very few details have been provided but a homicide investigation is underway.
This is a developing story please check back for updates.
