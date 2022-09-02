Birmingham PD: Death investigation happening on Arkadelphia Rd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person is confirmed dead after an incident on Arkadelphia Rd according to Birmingham Police.

It happened Friday evening sometime around 5 p.m.

Very few details have been provided but a homicide investigation is underway.

Homicide investigation underway in the 900 Block of Arkadelphia Road.



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/ivLClDaS47 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) September 2, 2022

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

