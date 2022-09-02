2 people charged in shooting death in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - New charges have been filed in the case of a shooting death in Jacksonville on August 21, 2022.

Justin Racca, 25, and Ashley Duggan, 25, have been charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Trenton Medders of Ohatchee, according to Jacksonville Police.

Police said they arrived at the scene of a domestic disturbance call at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Rochester Road to find Medders had been shot during an incident at the home involving the exchange of property between Duggan and Medders, an ex-boyfriend.

Racca had originally been charged with manslaughter; further investigation produced evidence that warranted an upgrade of the charge to murder, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Wood.

“These kinds of cases are very complex and very fluid,” Wood said Thursday morning. Investigators learned new facts through the use of body cam footage, physical evidence, interviews and recorded statements. “Through that investigation and those interviews, we realized there were a lot of inconsistencies in statements that didn’t match up with what happened.”

Both Racca and Duggan are being held on $760,000 bond with a court date set for Oct. 3, 2022.

