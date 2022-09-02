LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

18-wheeler catches fire, slows traffic on I-459NB

18-wheeler catches fire on I-459NB
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler caught on fire I-459 NB Friday morning at Exit 10: AL150/John Hawkins Pkwy in Hoover, according to Algo Traffic crews.

It happened just before 6 a.m.

The accident closed the right lane and slowed traffic in the area for a while.

No word on any injuries.


how to add a google map to my website

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident at I-59NB and Messer Airport
Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident on I-59NB
Authorities say around 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block...
Authorities release identity of 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Leeds
Regions ATM damage
Birmingham PD responds to 2nd attempted ATM theft in two days

Latest News

18-wheeler catches fire on I-459NB
18-wheeler catches fire on I-459NB
Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies are responding to a building fire at the corner...
BRFD investigating vacant building fire on Scenic Highway
Edward Leon Bush Jr.
Search for Mississippi murder suspect also accused in vehicle theft in Ala.
Protests continue in front of VA Hospital
Protests continue in front of Tuscaloosa VA Hospital