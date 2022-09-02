18-wheeler catches fire, slows traffic on I-459NB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler caught on fire I-459 NB Friday morning at Exit 10: AL150/John Hawkins Pkwy in Hoover, according to Algo Traffic crews.

It happened just before 6 a.m.

The accident closed the right lane and slowed traffic in the area for a while.

No word on any injuries.

Crash involving Vehicle Fire on I-459 NB @ MP 11.9 at Exit 10: AL150/John Hawkins Pkwy in Hoover. Expect minor delays. More details: https://t.co/JZxZ4lEUF1 — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) September 2, 2022

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.