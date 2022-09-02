18-wheeler catches fire, slows traffic on I-459NB
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler caught on fire I-459 NB Friday morning at Exit 10: AL150/John Hawkins Pkwy in Hoover, according to Algo Traffic crews.
It happened just before 6 a.m.
The accident closed the right lane and slowed traffic in the area for a while.
No word on any injuries.
