UAB Blazers, fans gearing up for home opener against Alabama A&M

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers will kick off season two inside Protective Stadium Thursday against Alabama A&M. Tickets are still available.

If you are going to the game, here are some things you need to know.

Parking and tailgate lots open at 1 p.m. No tailgating at City Walk for game 1, according to Protective’s website. However, parking is available at City Walk under the interstate. There are also parking lots around the stadium.

A clear bag policy is in effect for all events at Protective. Also, the stadium is cashless, so you’ll need to keep that in mind if you want to buy anything.

The first 10,000 fans inside will receive a UAB rally towel. There’s also a big fireworks show after the game.

UAB sent us 5 things you need to know about gameday on Thursday:

1. TIMELINE:

· Parking and Tailgate Lots Open: 1 p.m.

· Blazer Village Opens: 3 p.m.

· Blazer Walk: 4:45 p.m.

· Stadium Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

· Kickoff: 7 p.m.

2. TICKETS:

Tickets still remain for Thursday night’s game and can be purchased by clicking here. Season tickets for the 2022 UAB Football season are available starting as low as $90. Season ticket packages will feature all six home games and provide the most cost-effective way for fans to attend games during the second season at Protective Stadium. Fans can request more information about season tickets by clicking here.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early and download their tickets through the UAB Blazers app and have them on their phones before arriving at Protective Stadium.

3. GETTING TO THE GAME:

Blazer express picks up at the Hill Student Center starting four hours prior to kickoff and drops off at the BJCC Exhibition Hall; it will complete return rides to campus for one hour following the game’s conclusion. Download the DoubleMap app from the Apple App Store or Google Play to track Blazer Express buses in real time.

Fans are invited to purchase parking in advance of game day and utilize the Waze traffic app to find the best route to get to their reserved space on game day.

Single game parking spots are available here. Season parking passes are available to season ticket holders at the cost of $90 through the UAB Athletics Ticket Office.

4. GIVEAWAY:

The first 10,000 fans inside the stadium on Thursday will receive a rally towel.

5. POSTGAME FIREWORKS:

Fans are encouraged to stay in their seats following the game for a special arial fireworks show courtesy of Super Shows Fireworks.

You can find our more info about the gameday experience here: https://www.uab.edu/news/campus/item/13060-all-you-need-to-know-about-uab-football-s-game-day-experience-at-the-protective-stadium

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.