Tuscaloosa man killed in crash Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed in a crash September 1 in Tuscaloosa.

The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street.

Police say the driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when the car hit the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer traveling south on Greensboro.

The driver of the Lancer, a 53-year-old man from Tuscaloosa, died.

Paramedics examined the Kia driver at the scene, but he did not require further medical attention.

Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded and is investigating circumstances of the collision.

