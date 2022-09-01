LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Tuscaloosa man killed in crash Thursday

The crash happened at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Dornell Cousette Street.
The crash happened at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Dornell Cousette Street.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed in a crash September 1 in Tuscaloosa.

The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street.

Police say the driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when the car hit the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer traveling south on Greensboro.

The driver of the Lancer, a 53-year-old man from Tuscaloosa, died.

Paramedics examined the Kia driver at the scene, but he did not require further medical attention.

Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded and is investigating circumstances of the collision.

fmovies
google maps on website

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say around 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block...
Authorities release identity of 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Leeds
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

The newest public safety stats from the City of Birmingham show that murders in the city have...
Birmingham Public Safety stats show murders rise by nearly 29%
Perryn Carroll to serve as director of JHM
Jimmie Hale Mission announce Perryn Carroll as new executive director
Birmingham PD gives warning on carjackings
Birmingham Police report 10 carjackings so far this year and share what to look out for
Making baby history at Grandview Medical Center
Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history