LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Texas Roadhouse: BBQ pulled pork

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BBQ pulled pork

Ingredients:

1 each Boneless pork butt (8-10 pounds)

1 cup water

2 tablespoons Liquid smoke

¾ cup BBQ rub (use TXRH Rib Rub or your favorite seasoning)

2 cup BBQ sauce (we recommend Cattleman’s or Sweet Baby Ray’s)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

2. Cut pork butt into 2 pieces, coat all sides with BBQ rub.

3. Pour liquid smoke and water into a large roasting pan, place the pork into the pan, and cover tightly with two layers of foil.

4. Cook the pork for 5-6 hours. Pork is done when it’s very tender and you can break it apart with a fork.

5. Remove pork from the pan and place on a cutting board. Discard the liquid from the pan.

6. Using a large fork or tongs, break the pork into 1-2 inch chunks and place these pieces in a large bowl.

7. Pour the BBQ sauce over the pork and mix well to coat. Serve immediately.

8. Another option is to refrigerate the cooked pork and store below 40 degrees. Place in a baking pan or cookie sheet and bake in a 350-degree oven for 15-20 minutes until pork reaches 165 degrees and is lightly caramelized. Serve and enjoy!

(Serves up to 12 people)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Multi-vehicle accident on I-65N in Cullman Co.
One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Texas Roadhouse: BBQ pulled pork
Absolutely Alabama.
The Purist
Source: WBRC video
Eat Happy Kitchen: Pumpkin marinara wings
Source: WBRC video
Pumpkin marinara wings