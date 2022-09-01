LawCall
State opposes lawsuit to block execution of Alabama inmate

The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alan Eugene...
The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alan Eugene Miller, who’s trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost important paperwork.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an inmate who’s trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost important paperwork.

The state attorney general says the lawsuit by Alan Eugene Miller doesn’t state a claim a judge could use to block the execution.

Miller is set to be put to death on Sept. 22 for a triple killing in 1999.

Alabama passed a law letting inmates select an untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia. Miller says he did just that, but the state says it doesn’t have the form.

