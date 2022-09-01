LawCall
Police warn new, brightly colored fentanyl targeted at children

Calera Police warning about "Rainbow" Fentanyl
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - This is a story parents need to be paying attention to! Fentanyl and fentanyl pills in bright colors are showing up in communities across the country.

The brightly colored pills also go by the name of rainbow fentanyl.

They haven’t been spotted in Calera yet, but Police Chief David Hyche is warning parents now.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said it appears drug cartels are targeting a younger population with these rainbow-colored pills that can resemble candy.

It might look innocent, but fentanyl is incredibly dangerous.

Chief Hyche said his officers are on alert for this drug and he’s sharing this warning now before it’s too late.

“When I was younger, heroin was the drug everybody feared and you had heroin overdoses, that was the hard drug,” Hyche said. “This drug is 50 times more powerful and 2 milligrams of this, just a tiny little amount can be fatal for fentanyl - it’s extremely dangerous.”

Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country and according to the CDC, over 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

