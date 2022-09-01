Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Gate City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot on August 31, 2022.

Police say this happened in the 6700 Block of Kimberly Avenue. Authorities say the victim has life-threatening injuries.

So far, no word on if any suspects are in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

