One more day of sunshine before wet weather moves in this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday and first day of September! Today is the start of meteorological fall. Meteorological fall includes the months of September, October, and November. There’s actually a hint of fall this morning with temperatures significantly cooler compared to previous mornings. Most of us are in the mid to upper 60s. Cool spots are in Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties where temperatures have cooled into the upper 50s and lower 60s! Visibility isn’t as bad as yesterday, but we are seeing patchy fog in parts of Cullman County early this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us a mostly clear. We are watching an upper-level disturbance producing showers across Florida and south Georgia this morning. This system will spread rainy weather across Georgia and into parts of southeast Alabama this afternoon and evening. We should all stay dry this afternoon. We will likely see plenty of sunshine this morning and afternoon with clouds slowly increasing late in the day. If anyone sees an isolated shower today, it will likely occur in parts of Tallapoosa and Chambers counties late this evening after 8 PM. Humidity levels should remain comfortable this morning and into the afternoon hours, but it’ll start to increase tonight into tomorrow. High temperatures today are forecast to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. If you plan on heading out to the UAB or Samford football games this evening, plan for dry weather. Temperatures around kickoff will likely start out in the mid 80s and cool into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the fourth quarter. It should be a pleasant evening to be outdoors.

Scattered Showers and Storms Possible Friday: Southerly flow will return across Alabama tomorrow increasing our humidity levels and rain chances. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will end up warmer with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tomorrow will end up mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. It won’t be a super wet day. Many spots could end up dry. Showers and storms should develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Main threats will be heavy rain and lightning. The severe threat remains low. Highs tomorrow are forecast to climb into the upper 80s with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. If you are planning to watch some high school football games or attend the Doobie Brothers concert at Oak Mountain, make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert weather app for updates. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors! Temperatures tomorrow evening will start out in the mid 80s around 7 PM and cool into the 70s. If you see rain prior to 7 PM, temperatures will likely end up cooler.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the Labor Day Weekend is the increasing chances to see rounds of showers and a few storms. The weekend is shaping up to be cloudy with temperatures trending below average. Highs on Saturday could climb into the mid 80s. Sunday will end up cooler with highs in the lower 80s. We are introducing a 60% chance for showers and storms on Saturday. Rain chance is higher on Sunday at 70%. Severe weather remains low. The main threats will include heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. If you plan on attending the Alabama or Auburn football games, I encourage you to grab a poncho just in case it rains. Odds are higher to see showers early in the football games than in the second half of the games. Sunday could end up wetter than Saturday. We could end up with 1-3 inches of rainfall across Central Alabama over the next five days. Flooding can’t be ruled out, but the threat appears low at this time.

Labor Day Forecast: Monday will end up similar to the weekend. We’ll likely start the day with clouds and a chance for showers. We’ll end up mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chance around 60-70%. Occasional showers and storms will be possible thanks to an upper-level disturbance stalled across the Southeast. You’ll definitely need the umbrella for the first half of next week as rain chances will remain in the 50-60% range through next Wednesday.

Tropical Update: September is normally the most active month to see tropical systems in the Atlantic. Just on cue, Tropical Depression Five just formed in the northern Atlantic this morning with winds at 35 mph. It is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours. The next name on the list is Danielle. The good news about Tropical Depression Five is that it will likely spin across the northern Atlantic and stay away from the United States over the next five to seven days. It is forecast to become a hurricane in the northern Atlantic by early next week. We are also monitoring two tropical waves. The first wave is in the Central Atlantic several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. Models keep this system weak as it moves to the northwest. The National Hurricane Center gives this system a high chance to form in the next five days. It will likely curve out in the Atlantic and avoid the United States. We will watch this system closely just in case the track of this system changes. The last tropical wave is off the coast of Africa, and it has a medium chance to form in the next five days. No tropical systems are expected to impact the United States over the next five days. If you plan on heading to the Gulf Coast this weekend, it will be stormy and wet. Rip Current threat will remain in the moderate range. Use caution if you plan on being in the water.

