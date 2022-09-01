LawCall
One killed in shooting in Leeds

Authorities say this shooting happened in the 400 block of Alexander Road
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after one person was shot and killed in Leeds on August 31.

Authorities say that around 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Alexander Road. Deputies arrived on the scene to find one person shot and killed.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

