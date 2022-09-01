Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022.

Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”

The staff includes Grandview Labor and Delivery, Postpartum, and NICU staff.

And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies. #GrandviewBorn pic.twitter.com/7fQeXLhiNr — Grandview Medical Center (@GrandviewMC) September 1, 2022

