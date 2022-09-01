LawCall
Man accused of soliciting a minor for prostitution in Jefferson Co.

Palarius Rodericus Calhoun
Palarius Rodericus Calhoun(Hoover Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police said they arrested a man accused of offering a minor money in exchange for sex acts.

Hoover detectives said on August 15, 2022, Hoover Police were notified by the juvenile victim’s mother who believed her child may have been solicited for sex acts by an adult.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit began an investigation and determined the suspect and victim were work-related acquaintances and investigators said the man had offered the victim money via CashApp in exchange for sex acts.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in Birmingham issued a warrant for 30-year-old Palarius Rodericus Calhoun of Birmingham for the charge of Soliciting a Minor for Prostitution.

Calhoun was taken into custody on August 18, 2022, and transferred to the Jefferson County Jail. He is currently out on bond.

Detectives believe Calhoun has been employed at several fast food restaurants in the Birmingham-Hoover Metropolitan Area and there may be additional victims of similar crimes.

Anyone with information regarding this case or who believes they may have been a victim can contact Detective Jennifer Harrelson at 205-444-7539.

