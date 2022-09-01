LawCall
Local community reacts to Telemundo launching in the Birmingham market

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - We told you on August 30 that our parent company, Gray Television, is launching the first-ever local Telemundo affiliation in the Birmingham-metro area.

August 31 was the big day, and local leaders and members of the Hispanic, Latino, and Latin-X communities all reacted to this news.

Telemundo is a top producer of original Spanish-language content in the U.S. and now a brand-new audience here in Birmingham will be able to enjoy it, as well as hear a portion of our newscast in Spanish.

Our Hispanic community is the third largest ethnic group in Birmingham right now and it continues to grow.

WBRC’s Vice President and General Manager said the addition of Telemundo will help satisfy the growing appetite for Spanish-language programming and entertainment, as well as national and local news.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama, better known as HICA, said this is an important step because everyone should be reflected in the media they consume—and it’s long overdue.

“In the state of Alabama in 1990, we had about 26,000 Hispanics in the state. In 2020, we have about 266,000. You have a ten-fold increase. So, I think it’s important that media also pays attention to this demographic. There’s a huge need to be able to deliver news and content to this population,” ¡HICA! CEO, Dr. Carlos Alemán.

“Finally, the Latino community’s going to be represented in our local TV stations and that’s an important step for Alabama and Birmingham to be seeing more than just white and Black. I mean…our community is getting more diverse as the years go by,” said Freddy Rubio with the Rubio Law Firm.

Both men agree that bringing Telemundo to the Birmingham market will open the door for more opportunities to create more diverse and inclusive spaces for everyone to enjoy.

You can watch Telemundo right now on our sister station, WTBM, which is channel 24.1.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

