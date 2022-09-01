The key that allowed law enforcement to nab a serial rapist who fled to Mexico

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man who police believe raped two female college students in Tuscaloosa between 2008 and 2009 is now behind bars.

We are now learning more about the investigation and how law enforcement caught Alexander Velazquez-Hernandez.

Former Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ted Sexton stressed that any time there is a felony crime against a person, the statute of limitations is either very lengthy or there is no statute of limitations and that law enforcement have worked on this case non-stop.

All that hard work culminating in this moment on August 30 which WBRC captured exclusively: law enforcement taking Hernandez into custody.

He has avoided the law in Mexico for the last decade but what allowed law enforcement to finally arrest their suspect?

Sexton believes communication between multiple law enforcement agencies and departments was key.

“If you are receiving information, which they were on this particular case then that allows you to continue forward. A lot of things have come to fruition since 2008, 2009, in addition to technology but again those relationships and networking are probably the most important parts here,” said Former Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ted Sexton.

Hernandez is scheduled for arraignment on December 12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved