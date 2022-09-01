LawCall
Jimmie Hale Mission announce Perryn Carroll as new executive director

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Perryn Carroll is the newest executive director for Jimmie Hale Mission (JHM).

She is the sixth director to serve since the mission started over 78 years ago.

Carroll is the second woman to become director. She has volunteered with Jimmie Hale since 1990. She joined the board of directors, but never saw herself serving as director until there was a need.

She said she has big shoes to fill, but looks forward to leading the organization.

“Staff here really is so amazing that to provide the leadership and support for them to do the work that they do for the community is a gift,” said Carroll.

Carroll’s first goal is to tackle addiction through JHM’s active recovery program. She said it is the leading cause of homelessness in our community.

