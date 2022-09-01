Jefferson County 911 dispatch service responds to ambulance study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC continues to dig deeper into the ambulance shortage in Jefferson County.

We have brought you several reports from multiple neighbors who said ambulances were delayed or didn’t come at all when they needed help.

The deputy director of Jefferson County’s 911 dispatch center, Michael Lee, said their process has improved tremendously and the bigger issue was a shortage of Emergency Medical Technicians.

“It’s a big undertaking,” Lee said.

The Jefferson County 911 dispatch service takes calls from more than a dozen municipalities across the county.

“We cover about 200,000 population and we cover 18 municipalities,” Lee said.

Lee said the communities they service are spread out and might be split by areas they don’t service.

“Just drive down 280 for two or three miles and you’ve crossed in and out of multiple jurisdictions probably 15 times,” Lee explained.

Lee said that may explain why a new study commissioned by county leaders looking into ambulance response times, called the local 911 call systems “chaotic” and “uncoordinated”.

“If you’re calling from the cell phone it generally hits the strongest signal cell tower in that area,” Lee said.

And Lee explained that could lead to your call going to a dispatch center in a neighboring city.

There are 14 independent dispatch centers in Jefferson County, which the study said leads to multiple transfers and significant delays in patient care which can be life-threatening.

Lee said municipalities have the right to choose to be independent or merge with JeffCo 911 service.

He said the department was improving by implementing new technology and increased training to help decrease the number of misrouted calls.

“We went from number one, as far as number of transfers, to below 10,” Lee said.

Lee said their dispatch works with four private ambulance services. He explained if the ambulance is late or a no-show, it’s not an issue they can control.

“There is a shortage of proper train personnel to work as an EMT in ambulances,” he said.

Lee added that solutions to the problem may include dedicating more money to EMT salaries and consolidating dispatch centers.

He said recently two additional municipalities had begun to consider joining their service.

