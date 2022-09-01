Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident on I-59NB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver was killed in a 2-vehicle accident on I-59 NB and Messer Airport Highway, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service.

It happened at 7:36 a.m.

One driver was killed in the accident.

Another person was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.

