Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident on I-59NB

Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident at I-59NB and Messer Airport
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver was killed in a 2-vehicle accident on I-59 NB and Messer Airport Highway, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service.

It happened at 7:36 a.m.

One driver was killed in the accident.


Another person was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.

