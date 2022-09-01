Crash causing heavy delays on I-20/59 EB at Messer Airport exit
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash near exit 29, Messer Airport Hwy is causing heavy delays this morning.
The crash is blocking the right entrance ramp and two additional lanes.
Please use caution when traveling in this area.
