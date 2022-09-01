LawCall
College Colors Day in Alabama
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Higher Education Partnership joined Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, student leaders and mascots from Alabama’s 14 public universities and colleges to recognize College Colors Day.

College Colors Day is an annual celebration dedicated to promoting the traditions and spirit of the college experience.

On College Colors Day, Alabamians are encouraged to wear their favorite school’s colors.

The Governor announced College Colors Day will be on Friday, September 2, 2022.

The Higher Education Partnership is the advocacy organization of Alabama’s public universities and colleges.

