Birmingham Public Safety stats show murders rise by nearly 29%

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The newest public safety stats from the City of Birmingham show that murders in the city have risen by nearly 29 percent since 2021.

The statistics show that there have been 90 murders so far in 2022, compared to 70 by this time in 2021. The statistics also show that there have been three more rapes since this time in 2021.

Robberies and Aggravated Assaults have decreased by 2.8 percent and 26.8 percent respectively. Total violent crimes in the city of Birmingham have lowered by 21.6 percent.

Burglaries have risen by four percent, Auto Thefts have risen by 16 percent and Unlawful Breaking and Entering into a Vehicle has risen by 12.9 percent. Theft has decreased by 4.7 percent.

Overall property crimes have risen by 2.5 percent.

Total crime has fallen by 3.9 percent.

Our weekly look at year-to-date public safety stats, courtesy of the Birmingham Police Department.



28 firearms recovered last week



1331 firearms recovered year-to-date 2022



1858 firearms recovered year-to-date 2021 pic.twitter.com/AAR7wWyXz0 — City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) September 1, 2022

