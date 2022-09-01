Birmingham Police working to get more women on the force

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You are about to see more women wearing the uniform for Birmingham’s finest. The Police department wants to make some changes and get more more women on the Force. Across the country Women make up less than 13 percent full time police officers.

Right now, the department sits just above the national average at 14 percent, but recruiters stress they are trying to boost that number. For police leaders, is it not just about inclusion, but about getting talented people in the door.

“You know it is very important, especially with the administration we got now. We’re definitely reaching out to our females. We have a lot of superiors that are in higher positions. Captains, even our assistant chief Mack. There is definitely a lot of opportunities for our females,” said Birmingham Police Officer and Academy Recruiter Marcus Robinson.

It is even a focus at the top, with Chief Scott Thurmond announcing Sergeant Monica Law as the department’s new PIO.

“I thought it was important to change up things a little bit. We haven’t had a female PIO in many, many years. I just thought that would be a good look for the department. I think Sergeant Law presents herself very well. I think she will be a great addition to our PIO team and will be a great representative to the city of Birmingham and the Birmingham police department,” said Chief Thurmond.

Recruiters are visiting high schools in the area to remind young women and men about the career opportunities. Still no matter the age or gender, they just want someone with good traits.

“Strong character, good morals, physical fitness, communication skills, problem solving skills, some one that is willing to serve,” said Robinson.

