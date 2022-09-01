Birmingham Police report 10 carjackings so far this year and share what to look out for

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said carjackers in the city are getting more aggressive.

One of them held a driver at gunpoint for their car earlier this week. Birmingham Police said the latest carjacking victim was just driving down the road, at a stop, when multiple people with guns and ski masks came and stole the car. For more on that case, click here. That’s was one of 10 carjackings so far this year, so police are encouraging you to be extra careful.

“We have actually had cases in Birmingham where victims have tried to drive off from carjackers, but the carjackers shot at them and ultimately hit them,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald with BPD said. “If you ever fall victim to someone who has you at gunpoint and wants your vehicle, the best thing you can do is give them everything they ask for.”

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said they’ve seen male and female carjackers, so trust your gut anytime you see a suspicious person. He said they’re seeing multiple victims from dating sites or online marketplaces.

“They’ve met up with someone that they have met on a dating site and come to find out it was just a suspect wanting to carjack them the whole time,” he said. “We also have had a lot of suspects lure victims to places under the disguise that they were going to sell them an item.”

He said make sure you are using the city’s safe drop-off spots when you do an online sale. He said if they ask you to drive to meet them, that means they know there will be a car arriving. You can use BPD headquarters or precincts as a safe location.

Fitzgerald said it can happen to any vehicle, but there is one type they are seeing carjacked more often.

“Dodge Challengers and Dodge Chargers, they see that type of car, they want it, and they are willing to do whatever they can to get it,” he said. “Park in well lit areas and be skeptical about where you travel at night. Everyone is watching you. A lot of these suspects they scoped you out before you realized it.”

Fitzgerald said these stolen cars aren’t just being used for joy rides around town. He said they are usually used to commit even bigger crimes in the city. Earlier this year, they found a stolen car being used in a homicide case.

There were 38 total carjackings in Birmingham in 2021.

