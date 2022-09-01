LawCall
Birmingham PD responds to 2nd attempted ATM theft in two days

Regions ATM damage
Regions ATM damage(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of another attempted ATM robbery early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Regions Bank on 32nd St. S.

The ATM machine appeared to still be on the property but sustained some damage.

Birmingham PD responded to another failed theft attempt around the same time yesterday morning.

No suspects are in custody. No word on if the incidents are related.

