Birmingham-area home improvement business experiencing high material costs

A Birmingham-area contractor says more people are hesitant to pursue home improvement projects...
A Birmingham-area contractor says more people are hesitant to pursue home improvement projects because of high material costs.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people may be waiting to start home improvement projects right now because of inflation.

Luckily, Hammer & Saw Home Improvement tends to be booked out months in advance, but they’re receiving less calls and new requests. The owner of the business, Jordan Anderson, said a lot of the hesitancy is because building material costs are up, making home improvement projects more expensive.

Materials with the biggest hike in price, Anderson says, are glass windows and doors.

While their quotes are typically valid for up to 30 days, Anderson said they had to shrink that period to seven days because of price fluctuations.

“So at least two customers we have gone on site, created a quote for a project,” he explained. “There was a period of consideration. Then they reached back out to us, requesting to requote. It was a bit of a shock to see the amount of increase in price.”

Anderson says the glass manufacturer they typically use for showers sent letters several weeks ago indicating a 30% price increase.

Luckily, most of Hammer & Saw’s current customers are sticking with the projects, but Anderson says more people are definitely hesitant.

