Authorities searching for missing Demopolis man

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are currently searching for a missing man from Demopolis.

Police say 48-year-old Thomas Taylor was last seen traveling on foot on August 28, 2022 near South Strawberry Street. Police believe he may be living with a condition that might impair his judgement.

If you have any information on where he might be, please call Demopolis Police at 334-289-3073 or 911.

