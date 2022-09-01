Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31.

The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron.

Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody, but detectives say evidence suggests the victim knew the suspect and they are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

There are still a lot of questions.

Detectives said they have been working all throughout the night and early morning tracking down leads and gathering evidence and teaming up with local law enforcement outside of Shelby County to put the pieces together.

Clay Hammac, operations commander for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are making progress and hope to have more information within the next couple of days.

“This is incredibly unusual for Shelby County, for us to experience a crime like this, we do have experience in working these type cases tragically, but fortunately not too much experience because this is a rather peaceful area,” Hammac said. “Whenever an incident like this happens in unincorporated Shelby County, it truly is all hands-on deck. From our partnership at the courthouse, to the District Attorney’s Office, and our partnering law enforcement agencies as well.”

Deputies say they will give us more information as they find out more.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information to please contact them at 205-670-6000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

