Alabaster man killed in Homewood crash

Robert Wayne Nelson, Jr. has been identified as the victim according to the Jefferson County...
Robert Wayne Nelson, Jr. has been identified as the victim according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was 54.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabaster man was killed in a crash in Homewood on August 30,2022.

Robert Wayne Nelson, Jr. has been identified as the victim according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was 54.

The crash happened on West Oxmoor Road at Oxmoor Lane.


Authorities say Nelson was the passenger in a vehicle that collided into the back of a truck.  He was taken to UAB Hospital where he died on August 31.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Homewood Police Department.

