LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

‘This large seizure of fentanyl has saved countless lives’: Walker Co. investigators seize 57 grams of fentanyl

Fentanyl seizure in Walker Co. SOURCE: Walker County Sheriff's Office
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Narcotics investigators celebrated what they’re calling a large seizure of fentanyl that saved countless lives.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office posted information about the bust on Facebook.

Sergeant Josh Edwards of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigation obtained a drug search warrant for a home near Albritton Road on American Junction Road.

On Wednesday morning the Sheriff’s SWAT, Narcotics, and K-9 Units executed the search warrant.

Investigators seized approximately 57 grams of fentanyl. Investigators said the drug is usually sold by the 1/10th of a gram. Investigators also seized 15 grams of Methamphetamine and arrested four people.


how to add a google map to my website

INFORMATION ON THE ARRESTS:

Kevin Lavar Cooley, age 44 of Parrish, was arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

Jerbreah Aquila Davis Meadows, age 39 of Sumiton, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

James Lesley Early Jr., age 52 of Jasper, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

John Thomas Herzig, age 48 of Jasper, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

From the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, “This large seizure of Fentanyl has saved countless lives, preventing drug overdoses in our communities. Investigators have reason to believe some of the Fentanyl was destined for the Sipsey Community.”

TRAFFICKING FENTANYL Sergeant Josh Edwards of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigation obtained a drug search warrant for...

Posted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Source: WBRC video
How to apply for student loan forgiveness
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
\
Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett

Latest News

Medical Marijuana
Medical cannabis sales approved in Tuscaloosa
A grassroots effort is underway right now in Pickens County to get the county’s only medical...
Grassroots effort underway to reopen Pickens County Medical Center
Fentanyl seizure in Walker Co. SOURCE: Walker County Sheriff's Office
Fentanyl seizure in Walker Co. SOURCE: Walker County Sheriff's Office
18-wheeler overturns on I-59N
18-wheeler overturns on I-59N closing exit ramp