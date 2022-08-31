‘This large seizure of fentanyl has saved countless lives’: Walker Co. investigators seize 57 grams of fentanyl

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Narcotics investigators celebrated what they’re calling a large seizure of fentanyl that saved countless lives.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office posted information about the bust on Facebook.

Sergeant Josh Edwards of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigation obtained a drug search warrant for a home near Albritton Road on American Junction Road.

On Wednesday morning the Sheriff’s SWAT, Narcotics, and K-9 Units executed the search warrant.

Investigators seized approximately 57 grams of fentanyl. Investigators said the drug is usually sold by the 1/10th of a gram. Investigators also seized 15 grams of Methamphetamine and arrested four people.

INFORMATION ON THE ARRESTS:

Kevin Lavar Cooley, age 44 of Parrish, was arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

Jerbreah Aquila Davis Meadows, age 39 of Sumiton, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

James Lesley Early Jr., age 52 of Jasper, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

John Thomas Herzig, age 48 of Jasper, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

From the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, “This large seizure of Fentanyl has saved countless lives, preventing drug overdoses in our communities. Investigators have reason to believe some of the Fentanyl was destined for the Sipsey Community.”

