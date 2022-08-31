Student suspected of making threat against Oneonta High School

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) – A student suspected of making a threat against Oneonta High School (OHS) has been “sanctioned” as much as state law and Oneonta City Schools’ policies allow, said Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton.

Chief Clifton said the OHS’ School Resource Officer and school leadership were alerted by students last week that a classmate potentially made a threat.

Because the student is a juvenile, Chief Clifton said he cannot release specific information about the punishments or potential charges against the student but reiterated to WBRC FOX6 News, the “maximum sanctions allowed by law and Board of Education policies” were issued against the student.

Chief Clifton called rumors circulating on social media “100% untrue,” specifically allegations a student brought a weapon on campus.

The school was not placed on lockdown.

Chief Clifton said officers quickly identified the student, assessed, and investigated the threat.

He said the students who reported the potential threat did the right thing, and encourages students who “see something, to say something.”

WBRC FOX6 News has reached out to Oneonta City Schools with questions about parent notification but at the time this article was published, has not received a response.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that she issued subpoenas to the Oneonta School System “seeking any information about threats to students.”

She added, “We have not been notified by the system of any threats or any desire to have any juvenile charged.”

